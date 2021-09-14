Inaugural Invest For Better Day Encourages Women to Embetter Communities, Align their Investments with their Passions
Nationwide call to action to be celebrated on September 15
Invest for Better is catalyzing a movement of educated, enabled and empowered women to activate the power of their investing for social good. Invest for Better Day is to inspire women to take action.”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen Remmer and Janine Firpo’s collaboration, Invest for Better, is celebrating its official launch month with the newly established “Invest for Better Day” to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The annual celebration will encourage women around the world to understand the power of their investment assets, and learn how to align their investments with their values to ensure a more just and sustainable future for everyone.
— Author and Co-Founder, Janine Firpo
Invest for Better launches its new platform this month to provide investment knowledge and practical skill-building for women who want to act boldly and learn in the company of other like-minded women in peer-led Invest for Better Circles. This month you can follow along with Invest for Better team leading up to their official launch:
Sept 15: Inaugural Invest for Better Day
Sept 17: Women Venture Summit by Stella Labs - (Fee required)
Sept 22: FinCon
Sept 30: Official Celebration and Launch of Invest for Better
To allow these women to have a sample networking and learning experience within an Invest for Better Circle, there is a limited time offer of a live webinar available at investforbetter.eventbrite.com. In addition to the rich content of the session, registrants are provided a gift-with-purchase copy of the best-selling book, Activate Your Money: Invest to Grow Your Wealth, authored by one of the two founders of Invest for Better, Janine Firpo.
“Invest for Better is catalyzing a movement of educated, enabled and empowered women to activate the power of their investing for social good,” said Firpo. “The establishment of an Invest for Better Day is to inspire women to take action and continue their journeys of aligning their investments with their passions and empower their own communities.”
Invest for Better launches its next cohort of Invest for Better Circles in October. The program, which has relied on over 100 volunteer Circle leaders to date, will draw heavily from Firpo’s recent book, Activate Your Money, Invest to Grow Your Wealth, along with dozens of volunteer experts.
“Invest for Better has been incubating for several years now, and we are excited to have a day to celebrate the movement,” said Remmer. “The practical values-aligned investing toolkit, and collaborative community is helping women everywhere to recognize our collective economic power to create the lasting change we want to see in the world.”
For more information about Invest for Better or to join a Circle, please visit www.investforbetter.org.
