Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,116 in the last 365 days.

Why wasn’t Land Park slaying suspect in custody? Prison records, jail protocol raise questions

Why was the suspect in the Sept. 3 slaying of Land Park resident Kate Tibbitts out of custody when she and her two dogs were killed? The 51-year-old parolee had a prison record stretching back to Aug. 2, 1990, when he first entered a California prison for convictions involving cocaine and grand theft.

You just read:

Why wasn’t Land Park slaying suspect in custody? Prison records, jail protocol raise questions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.