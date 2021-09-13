Why was the suspect in the Sept. 3 slaying of Land Park resident Kate Tibbitts out of custody when she and her two dogs were killed? The 51-year-old parolee had a prison record stretching back to Aug. 2, 1990, when he first entered a California prison for convictions involving cocaine and grand theft.
You just read:
Why wasn’t Land Park slaying suspect in custody? Prison records, jail protocol raise questions
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.