My Legal Einstein announces Legal AI language support for Asian languages, including Chinese, Korean, and Japanese
My Legal Einstein expands Legal AI to Asian languages, enabling attorneys to translate contracts and compare contracts across different languages.
The legally, culturally and linguistically diverse map of Asia presents unique challenges to establishing cross-border use of legal technologies. ALITA is pleased to see My Legal Einstein.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Execution Platform software provider, today announced expanded Asian language support with native support for Legal AI for Chinese, Korean, and Japanese contract documents. This allows users to process contract language in different languages and compare them based on legal topics.
My Legal Einstein is committed to supporting Legal AI capabilities across the major international languages, enabling the interpretation and comparison of legal text across contracts from different languages. This recent language support extends the support of languages supported to include English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean and Japanese.
My Legal Einstein now offers comprehensive Legal AI capabilities across multiple languages, supporting the ability to topically analyze legal contracts and perform side-by-side comparisons of legal topics across contracts, corporate playbooks, and clause libraries.
“My Legal Einstein’s multi-languages support is critical to extending our global footprint as well as support the contract requirements for large multi-national corporations and large law firms. It demonstrates our commitment to accelerating contract execution by lowering barriers to international contract review and execution.”, said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of My Legal Einstein.
"The legally, culturally and linguistically diverse map of Asia presents unique challenges to establishing cross-border use of legal technologies. ALITA is pleased to see My Legal Einstein, as part of the Asia-Pacific legal innovation community, offer solutions in reducing barriers to collaboration across the region.", said Josh Lee Kok Thong, Chairmen, Asia-Pacific Legal Innovation and Technology Association (ALITA).
For more information about My Legal Einstein AI applications, visit www.mylegaleinstein.com.
About My Legal Einstein (MLE)
My Legal Einstein, Inc. (MLE) is a software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that delivers the leading AI-powered Contract Execution Platform for the review, collaboration, negotiation, and execution of legal contracts. The Contract Execution Platform is available by subscription and enterprise license and does not require implementation services. MLE is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and law firms.
About ALITA
ALITA is a regional legal technology association uniting the Asia-Pacific with a single purpose: to drive collaboration in legal innovation and technology in the region. With a membership base of 200 member organizations including top global law firms, legal technology companies, in-house departments of leading companies, research institutions, public institutions and civic society groups, ALITA is young but increasingly prominent rallying force for the Asia-Pacific legal technology industry. To learn more, please visit https://alita.legal.
