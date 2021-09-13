2021 INTERNATIONAL ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS & PREVENTION CONFERENCE TO BE LIVE-STREAMED GLOBALLY FOR FREE
ADAO Removes Barriers to Life-Saving Public Health Asbestos Conference EducationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work, announced today that, for the first time ever, its virtual 16th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference will be live streamed for free around the world.
“Our conference is, and always has been, about serving people,” explained ADAO Co-founder and President Linda Reinstein. “Over the past 16 years, speakers from over 20 countries have been part of ADAO’s conference; this year everyone who lives in those countries can also be a part of the event at no cost.”
“There should never be a barrier to education, especially when it comes to life-saving public health information,” Reinstein said. “Making the conference free is another step towards health equity for all.”
The 2021 conference also includes the first-ever film festival, "Asbestos: Art, Advocacy, and Shared Stories" which will screen “The Mother,” “Dirty Laundry,” “Breathless”, and ADAO’s “Impact of Asbestos on Public Health, Environment, and Economy” Congressional staff briefing.
“These amazing films dive deep into the pain and grief surrounding those lost to preventable asbestos-caused illnesses, and allow viewers to connect with asbestos prevention and policy efforts in a new and important way,” Reinstein said.
In addition to the latest developments in asbestos disease prevention and policies, this year’s conference will discuss the ways asbestos contributes to environmental racism in the United States and around the world. It has a disproportionate impact on our most vulnerable communities, especially communities of color and lower income communities who are often subjected to work exposure and higher rates of exposure to legacy asbestos.
“These vulnerable communities are more likely to live in houses that contain asbestos, attend schools and workplaces that were built using asbestos, or work in industries with high exposure and cancer risks,” Reinstein stated. “It’s time to shine light on these disparities and end them once and for all,” she continued.
The full conference agenda can be viewed online.
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. The 2021 Conference Sponsors are: Platinum Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy, Gold Sponsor The Gori Law Firm, and Silver Sponsor Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen.
