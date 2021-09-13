Meeting Notice: Pesticide Advisory Committee to Meet Sept. 22

September 13, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in the lower level conference room at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis. Agenda items include updates on the department’s Pesticide Regulation Section and general committee business. Attendees will also hear from the department’s State Chemist Program Manager Tom Phillips about the program and its pesticide registration process.

This meeting is open to the public and will have a teleconference option available. For those interested in attending, please contact Rob Hofstetter at (410) 841-5710 or rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov.

# # #

