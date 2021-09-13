Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,114 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Workdays for ADVISER – 20-21 Follow Up and 21-22 Fall Collections

Public School Districts, Special Purpose Schools and ESUs

The NDE and Vendor trainers have developed a series of ADVISER workdays for 20-21 Follow Up and 21-22 Fall ADVISER data. We encourage all Data Stewards and SPED staff who approve ADVISER data to attend at least one workday. NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Support will be available to assist you with any questions and troubleshooting. All workdays will be from 9am-3pm Central time. Dates and more information can be found here.

Who Should Attend Data Stewards, District Administrators/Superintendents, SPED staff responsible for district ADVISER SPED data and any other staff members who review and approve ADVISER data.

NDE Virtual Workday Schedule • 9am – NDE Presentation • 10am – possible SRS presentation • 1030am – possible SIS Vendor presentations • 11am-3pm – combined NDE, SRS and SIS Vendor Work Time Lunch and breaks are not scheduled. Please take as needed.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

You just read:

Virtual Workdays for ADVISER – 20-21 Follow Up and 21-22 Fall Collections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.