From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 3:12 PM, Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service responded to a shots fired complaint at 274 Averill Road in Prentiss. Two people were shot and received non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Northern Light EMMC in Bangor. One victim was treated and released and the other remains at the hospital in stable condition.

State Police members from Major Crime’s Unit North, Troop E, and the Evidence Response Team as well as members of the Warden Service and Forest Rangers have been investigating the shooting incident through the weekend.

As a result, 64-year-old Gary J. LeBlanc of Prentiss has been arrested and charged with the following: Two Counts of Aggravated Assault, Class- B and two counts of Elevated Aggravated Assault, Class- A. LeBlanc was arrested in Lee without incident and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. The case will be handled by the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office. An initial appearance has not been scheduled yet.