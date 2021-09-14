Care to Care Is Awarded Its Fourth Consecutive Full URAC Re-Accreditation
Care to Care is proud to have earned its Fourth Consecutive Full URAC Re-Accreditation in Health Utilization Management
URAC recognized Care to Care’s dedication to efficiency, compliance, and continuation of services by awarding its 4th consecutive full re-accreditation in HUM.
This distinction underscores our commitment to quality and provides assurance that the practices of Care to Care are clinically sound, fair and equitable for all parties.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pandemic has imposed struggles worldwide with the healthcare industry most affected. Despite the difficulties, Care to Care, a radiology benefit management company, focused on providing uninterrupted services to the community while striving for continued excellence. URAC recognized Care to Care’s dedication to efficiency, compliance, and continuation of services by awarding its fourth consecutive full re-accreditation in Health Utilization Management. By achieving this designation, Care to Care is acknowledged for its commitment to the highest level of quality healthcare, improved processes, and better patient outcomes
“Since 2009 Care to Care has been honored to receive URAC Health Utilization Management accreditation”, said Barbara Kelman, Chief Executive Officer of Care to Care. “We are very proud to be recognized in the industry for providing outstanding services. This distinction underscores our commitment to quality and provides assurance to patients, providers, purchasers, regulators and employers that the practices of Care to Care are clinically sound, fair and equitable for all parties.”
URAC’s Health Utilization Management Accreditation (HUM) Standards ensure that organizations conducting utilization review follow a process that is clinically sound and respects patients’ and providers’ rights while giving payers’ reasonable guidelines to follow. Standards address the use of evidence-based guideline, incorporation of adherence guidelines, and evaluation of utilization rates to meet demands of a changing health care system. Cost effective care with optimal outcomes reinforces the value and importance of health utilization management across the health care continuum including health plans, hospitals, specialty care for mental health and long-term care.
“Appropriateness and efficiency are words to live by in meeting new value-based goals for population health. Care to Care’s URAC accreditation shows an ability to abide by the gold standard when it comes to performing Health Utilization Management functions,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “URAC’s utilization management accreditation standards promote an evidence-based and reasonable review of services that respect both patients and providers.”
About URAC
Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
About Care to Care, LLC
Care to Care is a URAC and NCQA accredited Radiology Benefit Management company that provides solutions to ensure payers and their beneficiaries receive cost-effective care by reducing redundant or unnecessary imaging. Care to Care programs also include Value Based, Provider Network, Credentialing, Claims management. Learn more at http://www.caretocare.com.
