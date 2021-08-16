Care to Care Welcomes Martha Kearns, MD as a Medical Director Care to Care a Multi-Specialty Management Company

As Care to Care’s program continues to expand, we are pleased to announce that Martha Kearns, MD has joined our brilliant Clinical team as a Medical Director.

I am excited to welcome Dr. Kearns to Care to Care. Her extensive expertise in general body imaging, experience working closely with the ACR, and passion to educate will further enrich our UM program.” — Rachel Title, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Care to Care.