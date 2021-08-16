Care to Care Welcomes Martha Kearns, MD as a Medical Director
As Care to Care’s program continues to expand, we are pleased to announce that Martha Kearns, MD has joined our brilliant Clinical team as a Medical Director.
"I am excited to welcome Dr. Kearns to our team of Radiologists here at Care to Care. Her extensive expertise in general body imaging and her experience working closely with the American College of Radiology, as well as her passion to educate, will further enrich our utilization management program.", said Rachel Title, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Care to Care.
Dr. Kearns is an experienced Board-Certified Diagnostic Radiologist. She completed her Residency in Radiology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT and her Body Imaging Fellowship at Yale University in New Haven, CT. She has been published in the Connecticut Medicine and holds a patent in applications for heating and sterilization. Dr. Kearns is an active member with American College of Radiology (ACR), Society of Abdominal Radiology (SAR), Society for Advanced Body Imaging (SABI), and holds the position of President of the North Dakota Radiological Society, the North Dakota chapter of American College of Radiology. She was awarded the Golden Stethoscope by Stanford Health in recognition of her excellence in patient care.
About Care to Care, LLC
Care to Care is a URAC and NCQA Accredited Multi Specialty Benefit Utilization Management company that provides evidence-based solutions to ensure payers, their network providers and their beneficiaries receive appropriate and cost-effective care. We reduce redundant or unnecessary procedures, testing and specialty referrals thus improving care and preventing delays in treatment. Care to Care’s proprietary guidelines are the most advanced in the industry continuously updated by small, focused teams of board certified physicians. We are agile, efficient, and focused on excellence, building the industry’s best programs with the most talented thought leaders.
