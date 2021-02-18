Care to Care Announces Barbara Kelman as Chief Executive Officer and President
Care to Care, a Multi Specialty Benefits Management organization, is proud to announce the promotion of Barbara Kelman to Chief Executive Officer and President.
I am delighted to take the helm of Care to Care, the only remaining multi-specialty benefit services organization not owned or managed by a firm with potentially competing interests to its clients.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care to Care, a URAC and NCQA accredited Multi Specialty Benefits Management organization, is proud to announce the promotion of Barbara Kelman to Chief Executive Officer and President. In this position, Ms. Kelman will continue to work closely with the Executive Committee and the Board to pursue the goals set out for Care to Care.
— Barbara Kelman
Ms. Kelman has been essential to the company’s operational acumen and success since 2009. Serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer for the last 12 years, she has truly demonstrated a passion for the brand, commitment to her colleagues, and drive to deliver excellence for clients and their stakeholders. In this new role, Ms. Kelman has been chartered with driving future growth while sustaining brand and client satisfaction. With a passion to deliver the best in the healthcare industry, and her in-depth knowledge of Care to Care’s product and service offerings she will be working along with the Care to Care Team to continue to deliver positive outcomes for our clients.
“I am delighted to take the helm of Care to Care at this moment-in-time”, said Ms. Kelman. “ Care to Care is the only remaining free standing multi-specialty benefit services organization that is not owned or managed by a firm with potentially competing interests to its clients. We are propelled to act in the very best interests of the organizations we serve – payors of all sorts including Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, Commercial, self-insured and provider owned from coast-to-coast."
"We are very pleased to make this announcement. Barbara has been a valued member of our team," stated Henry Kauftheil, Chairman of the Board. "Her lengthy tenure, proven industry knowledge, and extensive experience will help us continue to create value for our clients.”
