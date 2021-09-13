Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

 

September 13, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

 

 

 

Adams

Adams County Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

City of Martins Ferry

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus

 

05/31/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District II - Jungle Jim's Eastgate/Carepointe

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District III - 516 Old State Route 74

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Adams Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Delaware Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Walnut Creek Sewer District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Association of Community Colleges

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Casino Control Commission

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Village of Archbold

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

McDonald Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Hamer Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

City of Wellston

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson County Combined General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Salem Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

TEMS Joint Ambulance District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Richmond

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

City of Newark

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Brownhelm Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

City of North Ridgeville

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

LaGrange Community Park Board

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Toledo Area Sanitary District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Struthers City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Centerville

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Riverside

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Vandalia

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Village of Dresden

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Blue Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Haviland

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Atwater Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Garrettsville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Richland County Solid Waste Management District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

City of Clyde

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Hudson Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springfield Local School District

 

Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration

 

07/01/2021 TO 06/30/2022

 

Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

City of Warren

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

City of New Philadelphia

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Conotton-Sandy-Tuscarawas Valley Community Improvement Corporation

 

02/25/2019 TO 02/24/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/27/2019 TO 01/26/2021

 

 

 

Union

City of Marysville

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Combined Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

City of Orrville

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Central Joint Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Risingsun

  IPA

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

