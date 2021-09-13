For Immediate Release:

September 13, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams County Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont City of Martins Ferry FFR IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus 05/31/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District II - Jungle Jim's Eastgate/Carepointe 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District III - 516 Old State Route 74 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Adams Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Delaware Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Fairfield County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Walnut Creek Sewer District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Association of Community Colleges 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Casino Control Commission 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Village of Archbold 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin McDonald Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Hamer Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson City of Wellston IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson County Combined General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Salem Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 TEMS Joint Ambulance District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Richmond 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking City of Newark C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Brownhelm Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 City of North Ridgeville IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 LaGrange Community Park Board 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Toledo Area Sanitary District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Struthers City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Marion Marion County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery City of Centerville IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Riverside IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Vandalia C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Village of Dresden IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Blue Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Haviland 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Atwater Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Garrettsville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Richland County Solid Waste Management District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky City of Clyde IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Shelby County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Hudson Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Springfield Local School District Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration 07/01/2021 TO 06/30/2022 LGS - 3316 Declaration Reports Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull City of Warren C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas City of New Philadelphia IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Conotton-Sandy-Tuscarawas Valley Community Improvement Corporation 02/25/2019 TO 02/24/2021 Lawrence Township Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation 01/27/2019 TO 01/26/2021 Union City of Marysville IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Warren County Combined Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne City of Orrville IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Central Joint Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Risingsun IPA 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 REISSUED

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov