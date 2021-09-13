Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams County Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
City of Martins Ferry
FFR IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Memorial Park District of St. Clairsville City and of Richland Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District 6 - Gleneste Campus
05/31/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District I - Ivy Pointe
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District II - Jungle Jim's Eastgate/Carepointe
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District III - 516 Old State Route 74
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District IV - Mt. Carmel Brewing
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Adams Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Delaware Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Fairfield County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Walnut Creek Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Association of Community Colleges
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Casino Control Commission
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Commission on Hispanic/Latino Affairs
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Village of Archbold
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
McDonald Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Hamer Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
City of Wellston
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson County Combined General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Salem Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
TEMS Joint Ambulance District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Richmond
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
City of Newark
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Brownhelm Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
City of North Ridgeville
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
LaGrange Community Park Board
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Toledo Area Sanitary District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Struthers City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion
Marion County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
City of Centerville
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Riverside
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Vandalia
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Village of Dresden
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Blue Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Haviland
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Atwater Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Garrettsville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Richland County Solid Waste Management District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
City of Clyde
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Shelby County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Hudson Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Springfield Local School District
Fiscal Watch Analysis Declaration
07/01/2021 TO 06/30/2022
LGS - 3316 Declaration Reports
Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
City of Warren
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
City of New Philadelphia
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Conotton-Sandy-Tuscarawas Valley Community Improvement Corporation
02/25/2019 TO 02/24/2021
Lawrence Township Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stillwater Valley Community Improvement Corporation
01/27/2019 TO 01/26/2021
Union
City of Marysville
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Warren County Combined Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
City of Orrville
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Central Joint Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Risingsun
IPA
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
REISSUED
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.