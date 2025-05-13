Auditor Faber Releases Final Report on Columbus Zoo Investigation, Which Led to Convictions, Prison for Former Executives

COLUMBUS – Auditor of State Keith Faber released a special audit Tuesday on the investigation into the theft of $2.3 million in Columbus Zoo resources by former employees, leading to criminal convictions and prison sentences for the top executives involved.

The final report, available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx, details the findings of the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) into five former Columbus Zoo employees, who used Zoo funds for vacations, vehicles, concerts, sporting events, and other acts of personal enrichment that occurred between 2011 and 2021.

“We’re thankful for everyone who was involved in bringing these five individuals to justice and closing an ugly chapter at one of Central Ohio’s true gems,” Auditor Faber said. “The story of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium continues, with a revamped board structure, improved financial oversight, and other safeguards that weren’t previously in place.”

Auditor Faber added, “I expect the Zoo and other nonprofits that receive public funds to continuously review and improve their financial controls to ensure public resources are being used appropriately.”

Auditor Faber joined Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel and Columbus Zoo President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Schmid during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, where they discussed the findings and recommendations of the special audit and changes already implemented by the Zoo in response.

“We appreciate the detailed account of what transpired and the management recommendations,” Schmid and Dan Gusty, chairman of the Zoo board, wrote in response to the special audit. “…By almost any measure, we are a stronger institution today. We are better governed, and with new executive leadership in place, we have developed bold plans for a prosperous future for this institution and for wildlife. We welcome the final report from the Auditor of State’s Office and thank you for your diligence in investigating these wrongdoings.”

The joint investigation of the Columbus Zoo by SIU and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office was launched after an article in the Columbus Dispatch brought some of the issues to light. Tuesday’s final report details rampant misuse of Zoo resources and schemes to hide the illegal activities.

Former executives took advantage of lax oversight to enrich themselves, purchasing concert and sporting event tickets and country club memberships, going on vacations, and remodeling Zoo properties that were rented to family members below market rates.

In one scheme, the ownership of five vehicles sold to the Zoo was concealed, with profits pocketed by one of the five employees who were ultimately convicted. In another, a recreational vehicle purchased ostensibly for Zoo purposes was instead used by an executive for a family vacation and to house visitors at his home.

Tuesday’s report includes emails between the individuals involved detailing their attempts to hide their activities and receipts for improper purchases they made.

“These crimes were brazen and went on for years,” Auditor Faber said.

The evidence gathered by SIU and through the joint investigation with the Attorney General’s Office led to convictions of the five people involved:

Former Chief Executive Officer Thomas Stalf pleaded guilty to 15 felony counts, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, telecommunications fraud, and tampering with records. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, fined $10,000, and ordered to pay restitution of $315,572.65.

Former Chief Financial Officer Greg Bell pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, and tampering with records. He was sentenced to three years in prison, fined $10,000, and ordered to pay restitution of $583,697.44.

Former Director of Marketing Peter Fingerhut pleaded guilty to 16 felony counts, including aggravated theft, conspiracy, tampering with records, and telecommunications fraud, plus a misdemeanor count of falsification. He was sentenced to five years in prison, fined $10,000, and ordered to pay restitution of $639,297.33.

Former Director of Purchasing Tracy Murnane pleaded guilty to six felony counts, including grand theft, complicity in the commission of an offense, forgery, telecommunications fraud, and filing incomplete, false and fraudulent returns, plus two misdemeanor certificate of title counts. His sentence included 60 days in jail, a fine of $5,000, and an order to pay restitution of $90,000.

Grant Bell, a former purchasing logistics coordinator, pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft and was sentenced to two years of community control and 40 hours of community service, fined $1,000, and ordered to pay restitution of $8,554.61.

Tuesday’s report recommends increased oversight and controls over financial transactions and operations and increased segregation of duties at the Zoo. In their official response, Schmid and Gusty indicated that the Zoo has implemented most of the recommendations.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 137 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution

See more at the Auditor of State’s website at ohioauditor.gov/fraud/zoo-investigation.html

