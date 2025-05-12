Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Plymouth Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Athens Nelsonville-York City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Madison Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Champaign Graham Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Linton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Tiverton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA LAFAYETTE MEADOWS FAMILY HOME

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Cuyahoga Invictus High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Columbus Zoological Park Association

Special Audit

1/1/2011 TO 5/31/2021 Special Audit Franklin City of Bexley

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination The Ohio State University

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 OPERS Examination Gallia Morgan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock Arlington Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Knox Knox County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Lorain City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Meigs Sutton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Tipp City Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Perry Harrison Township Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Community Emergency Medical Service District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland GOAL Digital Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Clay Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Summit County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination City of Munroe Falls

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Vinton Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Northwood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit