Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Plymouth Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Nelsonville-York City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Graham Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Linton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Tiverton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA LAFAYETTE MEADOWS FAMILY HOME
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Cuyahoga
|Invictus High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Columbus Zoological Park Association
Special Audit
1/1/2011 TO 5/31/2021
|Special Audit
|Franklin
|City of Bexley
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|The Ohio State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Gallia
|Morgan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Arlington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Lorain
|City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Meigs
|Sutton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Tipp City Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Perry
|Harrison Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Community Emergency Medical Service District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|GOAL Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Clay Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Summit County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|City of Munroe Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Northwood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
