Audit Advisory for Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Plymouth Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Athens Nelsonville-York City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Champaign Graham Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Linton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Tiverton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA LAFAYETTE MEADOWS FAMILY HOME
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Cuyahoga Invictus High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Delaware Columbus Zoological Park Association
Special Audit
1/1/2011 TO 5/31/2021		 Special Audit
Franklin City of Bexley
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
The Ohio State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 OPERS Examination
Gallia Morgan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hancock Arlington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Lorain City of Amherst Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Meigs Sutton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Tipp City Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Perry Harrison Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
New Lexington-Pike Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Community Emergency Medical Service District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland GOAL Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Clay Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Summit County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
City of Munroe Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Vinton Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Northwood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

