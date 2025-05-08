Payroll Issues Lead to Finding for Recovery Against Former East Wayne Fire District Fire Chief

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $6,106.96 was issued Thursday against the former Fire Chief for the East Wayne Fire District in Wayne County over payroll issues.

The finding against Kyle Nussbaum was included in an audit of the district’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a complaint from the fire district’s board of directors and opened a preliminary audit and investigation in October 2022 to review the issues that were raised.

SIU determined Nussbaum had been overpaid by $5,642.96 from fiscal year 2017 through fiscal year 2022. Additionally, SIU identified $464 mostly for clerical and mathematical errors, including four overlapping hours paid by the East Wayne Fire District and a neighboring township, where Nussbaum held a second firefighter job.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

