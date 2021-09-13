Palm Beach County Resident, Giorgio Domati, Nominated for Volunteer Award

Local community leader has been nominated to receive the Jefferson Award for public service.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local community leader in Palm Beach County, Giorgio Domati, has been nominated to receive the Jefferson Award for Public Service, an annual award given by the American Institute for Public Service.

Domati, a single father of two has been nominated for his work with children from the periods of 2007 through 2021 as both a mentor, coach, advocate and philanthropist for a variety of youth programs in the county.

Local winners are "unsung heroes" - ordinary people who do extraordinary things without expectation of recognition.

The Palm Beach County resident has and currently serves on a number of boards and advisory committees including the AALBL, School Board, SAC - Student Advisory Committee, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 10 years, and has received numerous medals and awards including the revered Purple Heart Medal. In addition to providing his time, he also provides charitable donations to youth in need.

The Jefferson Award for Public Service was created in 1972 by the American Institute for Public Service as a Nobel Prize for community and public service. The Institute is a non-profit organization founded by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and recognizes, inspires and activates volunteerism and public service in communities, workplaces and schools across America.

Among the Board of Selectors are most notable personalities as Hank Aaron, Laura Bush, Kirk Douglas, and Whoopi Goldberg. National Ceremonies will take place in Washington, DC in June 2022.

The current mission statement of the Jefferson Awards are to inspire communities though media partners, energize workplaces through out Champions and engage young Americans through National Partners, affiliates and schools.

Additional information on the Jefferson Awards can be found at http://www.jeffersonawards.org. Information on the above selection can be obtained by calling 561-602-6000.