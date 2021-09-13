Single Lane Closure on Route 40 Beginning Tuesday, September 14
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, there will be single lane closures on Route 40 in the Elm Grove area from Lincoln Drive through the I-470 overpass. These closures will continue intermittently over the next two months.
Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.