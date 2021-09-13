Lane Closure on I-70 WB at the Elm Grove Interchange Beginning Tuesday, September 14
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Tuesday, September 14, 2021, there will be a lane closure on I-70 Westbound at the Elm Grove Interchange (MP 5.23). All work will take place from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.