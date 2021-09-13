Submit Release
Wekiwa Springs Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking Ceremony

Agency leadership attended the Wekiwa Springs Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking Ceremony in the Sweetwater West community of Apopka. DWRA provided $4.3 million in springs funding for the Wekiwa Springs Septic Tank Retrofit, Phase 1 project with the St. Johns River Water Management District. The project includes the construction of a sanitary sewer main, laterals, sewer connections, lift stations, and septic tank abandonment for approximately 213 parcels in Orange County.

