Agency leadership attended the Wekiwa Springs Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking Ceremony in the Sweetwater West community of Apopka. DWRA provided $4.3 million in springs funding for the Wekiwa Springs Septic Tank Retrofit, Phase 1 project with the St. Johns River Water Management District. The project includes the construction of a sanitary sewer main, laterals, sewer connections, lift stations, and septic tank abandonment for approximately 213 parcels in Orange County.