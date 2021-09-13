Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,113 in the last 365 days.

Oakland Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking Ceremony

DEP’s Central District Director, Aaron Watkins, attended the West Hull Avenue Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking event in Oakland. DEP’s Division of Water Restoration Assistance is providing a $550,000 Rivers and Springs Coast Grant for the project to eliminate the use of approximately 48 septic systems in Oakland, which will help improve groundwater quality in the area. The project will also provide a direct benefit to water quality in the Wekiva River Basin. Removal of septic systems in this area can help reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus directly impacting the Lake Apopka BMAP area and Oakland Nature Preserve. In addition to removing septic systems, the project will also provide reclaimed water in the surrounding communities. 

You just read:

Oakland Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.