Oakland Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking Ceremony

DEP’s Central District Director, Aaron Watkins, attended the West Hull Avenue Septic to Sewer Groundbreaking event in Oakland. DEP’s Division of Water Restoration Assistance is providing a $550,000 Rivers and Springs Coast Grant for the project to eliminate the use of approximately 48 septic systems in Oakland, which will help improve groundwater quality in the area. The project will also provide a direct benefit to water quality in the Wekiva River Basin. Removal of septic systems in this area can help reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus directly impacting the Lake Apopka BMAP area and Oakland Nature Preserve. In addition to removing septic systems, the project will also provide reclaimed water in the surrounding communities.