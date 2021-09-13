Graphalloy® Bearings Help Solve a Lubricant Fire Problem for a Steel Manufacturer
In a difficult high temperature application, Graphalloy bearings eliminate the need for grease and increase plant safetyYONKERS, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the success of their bearings in a high temperature oven door application.
The customer is a steel mill making thousands of tons of steel each year. The bearings were located on the rotary oven door of a continuous casting main oven.
The application reaches temperatures of 300°C (570°F). Originally, the steel mill used bronze bearings with an auto-lube system. The lubrication was causing problems in terms of cleaning and sometimes catching fire when the door was opened. They decided to try Graphalloy bronze-grade bushings to replace the greased bearings on the inlet door, since Graphalloy bushings are self-lubricating, require no grease, and can withstand temperatures from cryogenic to +1000°F (+535°C).
The Graphalloy bushings were installed in early 2018 and inspected in 2021. After almost four years in operation, the bushings showed minimal wear.
The steel mill’s maintenance operator said “the Graphalloy bushings look really nice after almost 4 years of hard duty in the door of our continuous casting main oven.” As a result of this success, the maintenance operator said he is now going to replace the existing bronze bearings on the oven’s outlet door with Graphalloy bushings.
Graphalloy, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. Graphalloy bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications. Common applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, food equipment, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
FDA acceptable grades of Graphalloy are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® and WRAS grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at https://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.
