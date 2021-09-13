ST ALBANS BARRACKS // FATAL FIRE INVESTIGATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2005017

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 13, 2021 2100 P.M.

LOCATION: 115 St Armand Road Highgate, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

DECEASED VICTIM: Sylvia Ploof

AGE: 89

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: Keith Ploof

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 12, 2021 at approximately 9:00 PM the Highgate Fire Department was dispatched to 115 St Armand Road for a reported structure fire with at least 1 person trapped inside the building. When firefighters arrived, they located one of the residents, identified as Keith Ploof, in the driveway and were told that his mother, identified as Sylvia Ploof, was still inside the residence. Firefighters made entry into the building and located and extricated her from the residence. S. Ploof was transported to the Northwest Medical Center in St Albans where she died from injuries sustained in the fire. K. Ploof was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation related injuries.

The Highgate Fire Department was assisted by Swanton and Franklin Fire Departments.

Highgate Fire Chief Joe Depatie contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. FEIU investigators responded to the scene and began the scene examination. Investigators determined that the fire began in the living room of the residence. The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded power strip that failed and ignited the surrounding combustible materials. There were no working smoke detectors in the residence at the time of the fire. The residence sustained extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the first floor. No damage amount estimate is available at this time.

