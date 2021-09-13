Change Management Firm Recognized for Strategic Communications

Stonehill announced today that they have been ranked as a Top Public Relations and Strategic Communications firm by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Strategic communications are often-overlooked when implementing change” — Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that they have been ranked as a Top Public Relations and Strategic Communications firm by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. The list is released on an annual basis and ranks agencies headquartered in Tampa Bay that provide public relations services. Stonehill was ranked number 12 on the list, up from a previous ranking of 13.

Stonehill is traditionally known for its strategy, design thinking, and change management practice areas; but their ability to create influence via content and PR is one of its most requested service offerings. Strategic communications is one of the company’s newest practice areas, but it is also one of the fastest growing.

Over the past few year’s Stonehill has been recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, Greater Tampa Great Agencies as a Top Analytics & Business Intelligence Agency, and the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year. Stonehill’s clients include FIS, PODS, Red Bull, Jones Hamilton, Dover Industries, Shumaker, Florida Aquarium, State of Florida, & Girl Scouts.

“Strategic communications are often-overlooked when implementing change,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “The practice area has been rapidly growing and instrumental in ensuring success for our clients.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, the US Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.