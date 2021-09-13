COVID-19 Daily Update 9-13-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 13, 2021, there have been 3,597,992 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 211,706 total cases and 3,238 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Putnam County, a 26-year old female from Fayette County, a 44-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Boone County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, a 67-year old female from Webster County, a 57-year old male from Wood County, a 54-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 30-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Jackson County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, a 56-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year old male from Mingo County, a 57-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 83-year old female from Cabell County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia," said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease."

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Berkeley (15,354), Boone (2,753), Braxton (1,482), Brooke (2,616), Cabell (11,982), Calhoun (722), Clay (917), Doddridge (887), Fayette (4,743), Gilmer (1,080), Grant (1,684), Greenbrier (3,920), Hampshire (2,408), Hancock (3,294), Hardy (1,975), Harrison (7,926), Jackson (2,893), Jefferson (5,674), Kanawha (19,729), Lewis (2,087), Lincoln (2,136), Logan (4,293), Marion (5,876), Marshall (4,416), Mason (2,854), McDowell (2,156), Mercer (6,782), Mineral (3,627), Mingo (3,623), Monongalia (10,892), Monroe (1,752), Morgan (1,606), Nicholas (2,685), Ohio (5,201), Pendleton (946), Pleasants (1,164), Pocahontas (884), Preston (3,653), Putnam (6,910), Raleigh (9,156), Randolph (4,088), Ritchie (1,059), Roane (1,003), Summers (1,119), Taylor (1,700), Tucker (790), Tyler (1,082), Upshur (3,108), Wayne (4,283), Webster (818), Wetzel (1,997), Wirt (623), Wood (10,262), Wyoming (2,874).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV Fayette County 10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV Mineral County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

​For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.