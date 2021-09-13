SNIFFY LABS CELEBRATES 2ND ANNIVERSARY, LAUNCHES KICKSTARTER CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN
New Campaign Will Bring Sniffy’s Dog Training App to More Users While Reducing “Pandemic Pet” Abandonment
Millions of dogs are abandoned each year because of pet regret or a behavioral issue. Sniffy is a personal dog trainer in your pocket, keeping dogs and their owners together forever.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniffy Labs Inc., the makers of Sniffy, the mobile dog training app, is celebrating its second anniversary with a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to scale up and meet increased demand generated by the pandemic pet boom. The Kickstarter campaign officially launches early October.
“Sniffy has had a successful first two years and we are extremely excited to be moving full steam ahead,” said Howard Shyng, Founder and President. “This extra boost of financial energy will help put our training app in many more pockets, fostering forever homes and significantly reducing avoidable pet abandonment.”
“What started as a dream for two college friends is now a reality,” said Ting Zhu, Vice President, Sniffy Labs Inc. “We are leveraging the power of technology to improve pet care.”
Sniffy launched at the right time and is on a roll. We all saw a significant pet adoption boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. This created an enormous need for affordable, professional-level dog training solutions. Sniffy’s intuitive, on-the-go app is perfect for this purpose, and with its on-demand videos, it’s positioned well to meet growing consumer demand. Sniffy has already helped thousands of dog owners and was among a group of “startups for good” featured at CES 2021 by Taiwan Tech Arena.
Training is essential for raising a well-behaved dog, and the last thing we want to see is a dog returned to a shelter because of “pet regret” or a behavioral issue. Unfortunately, millions of dogs are brought back each year to shelters and rescues. Sniffy was created to keep dogs and their owners together -- and to grow their bond.
The Sniffy team interviewed 400 dog owners, and have pets themselves, so they have their pulse on what owners need. “Our goal is simple, to use the best technology and best trainers available to reduce behavioral issues and create happier pet-owning families. This is what drives us,” said Shyng.
Sniffy allows owners to create customized training programs based on their individual pet’s needs. Owners can build plans for multiple pets, and even use shared plans for pets with multiple caretakers so everyone is on the same “training” page. With ongoing personalized guidance and support, Sniffy helps you reach your specific goals. Next year the team plans to offer more pet services in an integrated platform that will also include healthcare, and nutrition.
The app is intuitive and universal, it’s meant for all types of owners and dogs. Click here to register to be the first to know about important campaign updates at https://signup.sniffy-app.com/landing. Backers will receive a discount of up to 40 percent and people who pledge at certain levels will also receive a hand-painted portrait of them and their pet (see sample image).
Sniffy Labs Inc., is a pet-tech startup based in Rochester, NY dedicated to creating innovative technologies to improve relationships between pets and their owners. Founded by best friends Howard Shyng and Ting Zhu at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2019, Sniffy is the first easy to use, affordable, and fully customizable, dog training app that brings professional, positive-reinforcement training directly to you, when you need it. Visit www.sniffy-app.com.
