Tom Phillips, Broker

Phillips & Associates Realty Ranked 12th in San Antonio for Top Performing Residential Real Estate Brokerages in 2020 by San Antonio Business Journal.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio Business Journal released their list of the top 20 Residential Real Estate Brokerages by sales volume in 2020 and Phillips & Associates Realty made the list at #12.

A family-owned brokerage, Phillips & Associates Realty, held their own against the largest brokerages in the San Antonio area ending the 2020 sales year with $110.44 million in residential home sales. Up from $68.92 million in sales in 2019.

Established in 2013, Phillips & Associates Realty is a boutique brokerage offering a full range of residential real estate services. They are a 40-member staffed brokerage that prides themselves in the ability to deliver outstanding results, and their many satisfied home buyers and sellers can attest to that fact. What makes this company more than just another real estate company is their attention to detail and the level of training provided to their agents.

Phillips & Associates Realty agents have the knowledge and expertise of a broker with 20 years in the business behind them. Not only do they have the expertise to see a purchase or sale through from start to finish, but their ongoing commitment to excellence also delivers maximum peace of mind.

Recognition for top performance is nothing new for Phillips & Associates Realty. Over the years they have won several awards including Broker of the Year, #1 Residential Sales Agent in San Antonio, Top 15 Real Estate companies by sales and Top 10 Agents in San Antonio per US News and World Report.

