Motivosity puts the “Brand” in Brand New with Launch of New Website and Carl Yeti
Motivosity creates a new website with a new look, feel and friend.
If you know Motivosity, you love Motivosity. Our team is awesome, and the brand is fun and charismatic. It was time the website brought all of that to life”LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happiness at work isn’t a myth. Motivosity the modern employee engagement platform that makes people happier about being at work, launches their new brand with a website and a friend.
It’s been said that websites can speak louder than words. It is the prospective customer's first impression of brand, product, and company. Motivosity has seen tremendous growth the past few years, and they don’t plan on slowing down. “From small business to enterprise, our customers love us. I am really excited about how this new website represents Motivosity and gives our prospective customers a little bit more light into what our customers know--happiness at work isn’t a myth with Motivosity” says Brad Jensen, VP of Sales.
The employee engagement space is a competitive one, and it was time Motivosity’s brand matched its growth and maturity. Last year the company launched a new product called Motivosity Lead, a tool to help managers become leaders. With their now four set products to complete the full suite for employee engagement, it was time the website brought to life the who, the what and the whys of Motivosity.
Motivosity’s mission is to make people happier at work. They position themselves as thought leaders in the industry and stand to innovate the world of HR . From a better alternative to performance management to employee recognition and eNPS scores, Motivosity cares about employee engagement. The new website highlights not only a matured Motivosity brand, but gives a better insight into why Motivosity’s products do what they do.
"If you know Motivosity, you love Motivosity. Our team is awesome, and the brand is fun and charismatic. It was time the website brought all of that to life--with a little help from our new friend, Carl the Yeti." said Erik Yorgason, Creative Director. What do Carl the Yeti and Motivosity have in common? Happiness at work… isn't a myth.
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and engagement software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
