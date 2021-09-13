Submit Release
News Search

There were 448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,038 in the last 365 days.

Filling in the Accounting Gap for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses

Logo for OMG AFS

Organization Management Group (OMG) Announces Opening of New Division Offering Accounting Services

From cash receipts and disbursements to account reconciliations and financial statement preparation, we do it all.”
— Blair Kinchen, CPA
CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMG Accounting & Finance Solutions (OMG AFS) has opened its doors for small and medium-sized businesses who need accounting and bookkeeping services.

“We’ve been servicing for-profit and nonprofit organizations for two decades, and felt that it was time to open an official division of Organization Management Group (OMG) that was geared specifically to accounting services,” explained Blair Kinchen, CPA, head of the new division. “From cash receipts and disbursements to account reconciliations and financial statement preparation, we do it all,” he added. “If you need higher level services, we can be your part-time Controller or CFO. We tailor our customized service offerings to your needs.”

In addition to accounting services, OMG AFS also offers consulting for those organizations that may need special projects completed such as a vendor search, internal control review, budget assistance or cost-savings analysis.

Kinchen spent the first seven years of his career in public accounting focusing his time on attestation, general consulting and advisory services, internal controls, internal audit, and IT advisory. His public accounting career spans a diverse range of industries, including nonprofit, banking, service organizations, telecommunications, real estate, government contracting, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, hospitality, and legal. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and holds a Master of Science in Accounting.

“We take a great deal of pride in creating efficiencies and automation in accounting processes wherever possible so that we can deliver timely and accurate financial information to OMG Accounting & Finance Solutions clients,” added Kinchen. “OMG AFS has highly skilled accountants at all levels, each with many years of experience in the field, who handle over 70,000 transactions per year.”

OMG AFS is a subsidiary of Organization Management Group Inc. For more information, visit www.OMGAFS.com or contact Kinchen at 757-447-7900 or bkinchen@omgafs.com.

# # #

Lisa Noon
Organization Management Group
+1 804-288-2950
LNOON@MANAGEGROUP.COM

You just read:

Filling in the Accounting Gap for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.