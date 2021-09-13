Filling in the Accounting Gap for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses
Organization Management Group (OMG) Announces Opening of New Division Offering Accounting Services
From cash receipts and disbursements to account reconciliations and financial statement preparation, we do it all.”CHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMG Accounting & Finance Solutions (OMG AFS) has opened its doors for small and medium-sized businesses who need accounting and bookkeeping services.
— Blair Kinchen, CPA
“We’ve been servicing for-profit and nonprofit organizations for two decades, and felt that it was time to open an official division of Organization Management Group (OMG) that was geared specifically to accounting services,” explained Blair Kinchen, CPA, head of the new division. “From cash receipts and disbursements to account reconciliations and financial statement preparation, we do it all,” he added. “If you need higher level services, we can be your part-time Controller or CFO. We tailor our customized service offerings to your needs.”
In addition to accounting services, OMG AFS also offers consulting for those organizations that may need special projects completed such as a vendor search, internal control review, budget assistance or cost-savings analysis.
Kinchen spent the first seven years of his career in public accounting focusing his time on attestation, general consulting and advisory services, internal controls, internal audit, and IT advisory. His public accounting career spans a diverse range of industries, including nonprofit, banking, service organizations, telecommunications, real estate, government contracting, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, hospitality, and legal. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and holds a Master of Science in Accounting.
“We take a great deal of pride in creating efficiencies and automation in accounting processes wherever possible so that we can deliver timely and accurate financial information to OMG Accounting & Finance Solutions clients,” added Kinchen. “OMG AFS has highly skilled accountants at all levels, each with many years of experience in the field, who handle over 70,000 transactions per year.”
OMG AFS is a subsidiary of Organization Management Group Inc. For more information, visit www.OMGAFS.com or contact Kinchen at 757-447-7900 or bkinchen@omgafs.com.
Lisa Noon
Organization Management Group
+1 804-288-2950
LNOON@MANAGEGROUP.COM