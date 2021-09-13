BlackHawk Datacom responds to Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE , LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES , September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk has been busy with restoration since Ida made her appearance. Immediately following the storm, we made sure that all of our team members and their families were safe. We then went into the affected regions and helped our team members and their families secure their homes and provided alternative housing until they could safely return to their homes. While some on our team were helping families, Blackhawk’s service delivery organization was busy helping our customers resume operations by providing emergency communications technology. In the 4 days immediately following the storm, BlackHawk deployed 41 systems in Southeast Louisiana, restoring communication service to critical sites that enabled our customers to coordinate their restoration efforts. We are continuing to support our customers and others in need today and into the foreseeable future.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to all of the men, women, families, companies, and communities affected by Ida in Southeast Louisiana.

BlackHawk DATACOM designs installs and maintains innovative technology solutions that help customers “Connect, Protect and Optimize” their critical infrastructure assets. The communications, physical security, and process automation products are specifically designed for operations in remote, harsh environments.

Operators in the oil and gas, maritime, and utility industries that provide critical services to millions of customers—who can’t afford the loss of service or downtime—rely on BlackHawk DATACOM for a host of installed solutions and managed services. With Regional Operations Centers located in Port Fourchon, LA, Houston, TX, San Antonio, TX, Midland, TX and our 24x7 hardened Incident Command Center located in Lafayette, LA, BlackHawk DATACOM is strategically positioned to support critical operations.