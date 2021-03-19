BlackHawk Wins Electronic Security Project

BlackHawk Datacom Wins Electronic Security Project for the United States' Largest Solar Farm

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk Datacom has been selected to provide Electronic Security System engineering, installation and commissioning services for the approximately $1.6B project located in East Texas.

As part of the overall project, BlackHawk Datacom is responsible for providing engineering, hardware, software, installation and commissioning of physical security systems, including:

• Video Management Systems

• Visible Light and Thermal Sensors/Cameras

• Access Control Platform and Hardware

• Wireless Communications Network

• DC Solar Power Systems for Edge Sensors and Wireless Network

• Specialty Mounting Structures

• Component, sub-assembly, and system design verification testing

“The expertise and historical performance of our Engineering and Project teams made BlackHawk a natural choice for this project. The award is evidence of our ability to provide industrial solutions with extreme reliability on time and on budget. We are honored to be awarded this landmark project and we’re grateful for the benefits it provides to BlackHawk, our Technology Partners and our Stakeholders” stated Walt Messa, COO for BlackHawk.

BlackHawk Datacom designs installs and maintains innovative technology solutions that help customers “Connect, Protect and Optimize” their critical infrastructure assets. Our communications, physical security, and complex engineering solutions are specifically designed for operations in remote, harsh environments where reliability is paramount.