BlackHawk Datacom Wins Defense Engineering Contract Renewal

BlackHawk DATACOM has been providing large-scale engineering services for electronic warfare system design and fabrication since 2001.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk Datacom has secured a federal government subcontractor agreement valued at $10 million over 5 years.

As part of the overall contract, BlackHawk Datacom is responsible for providing hardware, firmware, and software design services as well as manufacturing, testing, and commissioning services including:
• Complex analog/digital circuit design
• System level RF design
• System level equipment rack design
• Software and firmware engineering
• Mechanical CAD design, fabrication and light machining
• Component, sub-assembly, and system design verification testing
• Assembly and testing of complex circuit boards, sub-systems, and overall systems.
“This contract is a testament to the quality and technical expertise of our Engineering Services team and their ability to provide innovative solutions for extremely complex system design requirements. We are very excited about the award of this contract and the opportunities that it will provide for our shareholders and our employees,” stated John Poindexter, CEO for BlackHawk.

BlackHawk Datacom designs installs and maintains innovative technology solutions that help customers “Connect, Protect and Optimize” their critical infrastructure assets. Our communications, physical security, and complex engineering solutions are specifically designed for operations in remote, harsh environments where reliability is paramount.

John Poindexter
BlackHawk Datacom
+1 877-559-1959
john@blackhawkdc.com
