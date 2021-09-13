Inaugural Colfax-Butler-Saunders Problem-Solving Court Graduation

On August 31, 2021, the Colfax-Butler-Saunders Problem-Solving Court celebrated the inaugural graduation with Justin Johnson, Jason Dean, and Daniel Johnson at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo, Nebraska. Judge Tina Marroquin presided over the ceremony. In attendance were Senator Bostelman, Colfax-Butler-Saunders County Board Members, Probation Administration, District 5 Probation staff, and friends and families of the graduates.

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, commented that days full of laughter, tears, and hard work got Jason, Justin, and Daniel here. Their sobriety had to endure unprecedented times when Covid-19 came about, but they tackled this challenge with their heads held high. Graduation is a time to celebrate their accomplishments.

For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Pictured (from left to right) are Judge Tina Marroquin, Daniel Johnson, Justin Johnson, and Jason Dean. Photo Courtesy of Wahoo Newspaper.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative ancillary services.

