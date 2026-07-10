Supreme Court Set to Visit North Central Nebraska during 2026 Annual Summer Tour, August 10-12

A three-day trip totaling over 600 miles and 16 Nebraska courthouses is on the agenda as the Nebraska Supreme Court prepares to embark on this year’s Summer Tour, being held August 10-12. Each year, the Supreme Court dedicates several days to traveling to courthouses statewide to meet with judicial branch staff, tour courtrooms, and learn about Judicial Branch initiatives. During the courthouse tours, the Chief Justice and fellow justices will meet with various county board members, lawyers, and community leaders to thank them for their dedication to their local courts and the judicial system.

This year’s Tour coincides with the recognition of Nebraska Trial Court Week, which is set aside to highlight the critical role of Nebraska’s dedicated trial court judges, court clerks and administrators, official court reporters and court staff who comprise the Nebraska state trial courts.

The tour kicks off on Monday, August 10 in Merrick County, before proceeding to Howard and Sherman Counties. The first day concludes in Custer County, with a special proclamation ceremony in honor of Trial Court Week. Day two sees visits to Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Valley, Greeley, and Wheeler Counties. On the return leg of August 12, the Court will visit Holt, Antelope, Boone, Nance, Polk, and Butler Counties.

The summer tour provides an opportunity to showcase new initiatives, celebrate achievements, and foster collaboration among various stakeholders in the local, legal, and judicial communities.

For more information, or to arrange media availability at stops along the tour, please contact:

Jared Callahan, Public Information Officer

402.326.1547