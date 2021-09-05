Troop G Weekly Report - 08/30/2021 - 09/05/2021

On 08/28/2021, Tr. Vanadestine stopped Denis Sylvia for criminal speed at 105 MPH in Litchfield.

On 08/31/2021, Tr. Bourdelais stopped Johnathan Deloach (26) of Lewiston on the ME Turnpike northbound in Lewiston for speed. Upon further investigation, his vehicle registration was found to be suspended for tolls and he was operating on a suspended driver’s license. Deloach was charged accordingly. The vehicle was towed without incident.

On 09/01/2021, at approximately 0645 hours, Tr. LiBritz stopped a vehicle off exit 63 in Gray for a seatbelt violation. The male operator, Keith Cox (32) of Lewiston, produced a Maine ID and his license had expired over three years ago. He was on his way to work with another male who did not have a license. Tr. LiBritz summonsed Cox for operating with expired license greater than 90 days. A licensed coworker was able to pick up the occupants and the vehicle.

On 09/01/2021, Tr. Vanadestine stopped Jacob George for criminal speed at 100 MPH in Litchfield.

On 09/01/2021, Tr. Vanadestine stopped Justin Martin criminal speed at over 105 MPH in Sabattus.

On 09/02/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Victoria Williams (21) of Saco on the ME Turnpike southbound in South Portland. Her ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 09/03/2021, Cpl. Physic summonsed a teenage driver for traveling 110 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-95.

On 09/03/2021, Tr. Vanadestine assisted Troop D with a traffic stop resulting in a suspended driver and criminal warrant.

On 09/04/2021, Cpl. Physic arrested Jose Encarnacion Rodriguez for OUI. Jose took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit. Sgt. Wilkinson and Cpl. Casey assisted.

On 09/04/2021, at 2350 hours, Tr. Vanadestine investigated a two-car crash at MM 46. The operator of the at-fault vehicle, Michael Barrett (23), was arrested for OUI and blew above the legal limit. Both vehicles were destroyed as a result of the crash.

On 09/05/2021, Cpl. Physic arrested Justin Raymond for OUI. Justin took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit. Sgt. Wilkinson assisted.

On 09/05/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Luis Pallchizaca (47) of Buxton on the ME Turnpike northbound in Biddeford. He was found to not have a license. He was charged with Operating Without a License and a relative with a valid license came to the scene to drive him and the vehicle away.

On 09/05/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Ali Iqbal (27) of Springfield, VA on the ME Turnpike northbound in Wells. He was found to not have a license. He was charged with Operating Without a License and a passenger with a valid license drove him and the vehicle away.

On 09/06/2021, Tr. Ellis stopped a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane in the Biddeford area of the Turnpike. The male subject was administered field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for OUI. The male subject took an intoxilyzer test and blew over the legal limit. Sgt. Wilkinson assisted.