Carepod Humidifiers Receive FDA Approval

Carepod, an award-winning humidifier manufacturer, announces that their Carepod One - Stainless Steel Humidifier has received FDA clearance.

The US Food and Drug Administration is responsible for ensuring public safety by regulating and classifying medical devices available on the market. Finally, after several months, Carepod was notified of their approval as a class 1 anesthesiology device intended for non-direct home-usage. It is identified as a therapeutic humidifier that can provide benefits through processes such as general respiratory therapy by "adding water vapor to breathing gases" as stated by the FDA review.

The approval process is very thorough. The product underwent review in a three-step process in which:

Analysis was done on the target conditions for which the device is intended and then evaluation of available treatments was assessed.

Assessment of benefits and risks was done through the evaluation of clinical data submitted by the product maker.

Strategies for managing risks were detected in an effort to manage and limit any mishaps that could potentially occur.

Carepod founder, Dr. Hyung Joo Kim, says his, "...hope is to create hydrated air for healthier, resilient living in shared spaces all across the world. Every single one of us deserves refreshingly balanced air that helps to protect our immune system so we can stay strong and radiant.". See how Dr. Kim is reinventing the simplicity and cleanliness of humidifiers on Carepod's product page.

Carepod is a newer company that was founded in South Korea in 2015 that sells an award-winning, patented three-piece humidifier design for easy cleaning and maintenance. They are the number one selling humidifier in Korea for the 2020 year and recently launched their product in the U.S. market as of August 2021. The company is run by founder Dr. Hyung Joo Kim, D.D.S. Carepod is launched in the U.S. for the first time lead by marketing director, Sean Kyu Kim. All products can be shipped to all locations within the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit hellocarepod.com, or email hello@hellocarepod.com.

