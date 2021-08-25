How Lawns Are Affecting Climate Crisis

Chemical fertilizers are effecting global warming N20 is known to make up almost 50% of all U.S. agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. Pro Organic Lawn Food from Shin Nong is an alternate option with 100% organic fertilizer.

Studies show that climate change can be traced back to few major contributors — synthetic fertilizers and lawn equipment.

The manufacturing of synthetic fertilizer produces as high as 4 to 6 tons of carbon emissions for each ton of nitrogen created in this kind of product. This type of fertilizer also contains more nitrous oxide than native plants need. Soil microbes turn the extra nitrogen into nitrous oxide gas (N20), a gas 265 times more effective than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere, and release it into our climate. N20 is known to make up almost 50% of all U.S. agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. This excess nitrogen also affects nearby water quality. Water rich in nitrogen triggers a process called eutrophication. This causes loss of biodiversity in an ecosystem and can greatly accelerate impacts of climate change.

Research gathered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found gas-powered lawn mowers contribute to 5% of all air pollution in the United States. Annually, this equipment requires approximately 800 million gallons of gas per year to operate and spills 17 million gallons as well.

Click here to read more studies from Princeton.

Shin Nong founder, John Yun, says, "Our plants and ecosystem have treated us well. It's time we return the favor, one small step at a time". Potential alternatives for people to support the fight against climate change are to use organic fertilizers, electric lawn equipment, and create plant diversity throughout their lawn.

For more information check out Shin Nong's in-depth blog detailing the lawn care industry and climate crisis correlation.

Shin Nong PRO ORGANIC is a newer company based in Piermont, New York that sells 100% Organic and Vegan fertilizer as certified by OMRI and GrowNYC. The company is run by founder, John Yun. All products can be shipped anywhere in the United States. For more information, visit shinnong.org, or email info@shinnong.org.