Shin Nong, Creator of PRO ORGANIC, Releases Updated Website for Improved User Experience

Shin Nong is relaunching website for improved user experience Updated website will be optimized for speed & better user experience Shin Nong's new site will be responsive on multiple devices

Shin Nong, Inc. is relaunching their website this summer using an innovative design approach to improve the shopping experience for customers.

PIERMOUNT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shin Nong, Inc., known for PRO ORGANIC Plant Food, is relaunching their website this summer. The company is using an innovative design approach to solve common online shopping mishaps. The new website will improve the shopping experience for customers of PRO ORGANIC -- a line of 100% natural and organic fertilizers.

“Most importantly,” says John Yun, founder of Shin Nong, “the Shin Nong website will have improved speed.” A common problem experienced when shopping online at local and sustainable businesses is website speed. Through this update, Yun states, “It will be a lot easier for customers to do their shopping and view our curated content at their own pace.”

In addition, the new Shin Nong website will be suited to customers’ navigational needs. When shopping for PRO ORGANIC items, customers will now see that products are organized by category.

Shin Nong believes organization is key. By separating products into categories, not only will website users be able to better find the item they are looking for, they will be able to better understand the purpose and application of each product.

Product is something Shin Nong prides itself on. Unlike most big name fertilizers, PRO ORGANIC’s Tree and Shrub plant food is made from organic, not synthetic, materials. Meanwhile, synthetic fertilizers that are typically man-made contain harmful chemicals and contribute to the pollution of soil and groundwater.

PRO ORGANIC is made up of all-natural ingredients, consisting of essential nutrients that improve soil texture and enrich microbial life. And, while other “organic” fertilizers typically include less than 18% organic matter, PRO ORGANIC is made up of 100% organic materials.

Helping customers understand how to best use their fertilizers and grow healthy gardens is one of Shin Nong’s priorities. In their new website, there will be a separate blog page for users to find curated insight from Shin Nong’s own arsenal of knowledge.

Shin Nong is a 100% Organic and Vegan plant-food company based in Piedmont, NY. Their product PRO ORGANIC is formulated with rice bran, castor meal, and 17 natural minerals that help plants grow healthy and strong. The Shin Nong blog spreads helpful information on topics from lawn care to gardening tips.

To learn more about PRO ORGANIC by Shin Nong and their organic fertilizers, visit their website here or email info@shinnong.org.