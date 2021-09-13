Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Integrates with Leading Talent Acquisition Suite Lever

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

The ESR integration with Lever enables users to seamlessly and securely submit background check requests.

ESR’s partnership and integration with Lever helps our mutual clients to streamline their processes and improves the candidate experience.” — ESR Vice President of Strategic Growth Dawn Standerwick

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), a leading global provider of background checks for employment purposes, has integrated its background screening services with Lever, a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy to reach hiring goals and connect companies with top talent.

The ESR integration with Lever enables users to seamlessly and securely submit background check requests and receive important statuses, flag notifications, and view the background check report. The Lever integration has been updated to support OAuth as an authentication method.

With over 100,000 active users every single day, Lever continued strong growth and business momentum in 2021 that spoke volumes to the global talent teams that need the technology to support their hiring of the right talent while providing personalized candidate experiences.

“We’re thrilled to add ESR to our partner ecosystem to make it easy for customers to complete the full interview to hire process with a simplified few steps. Their product provides quick background checks, making your time to hire even faster,” said Chris Winkler, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Lever.

In October of 2020, Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) was named the #1 background screening firm for enterprise organizations and was ranked number one in quality of service by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) believes companies deserve a background screening partner that consistently delivers fast, accurate, affordable, and compliant information through an innovative solution that supports compliance with ever‐changing laws.

“ESR’s partnership and integration with Lever helps our mutual clients to streamline their processes and improves the candidate experience, both of which are critical to our clients’ ability to place top talent within their businesses,” said Dawn Standerwick, Vice President of Strategic Growth, ESR.

About Lever

Lever is a leading Talent Acquisition Suite that makes it easy for talent teams to reach their hiring goals and to connect companies with top talent. Lever is the only platform that provides all talent acquisition leaders with complete ATS and robust CRM capabilities in one product, LeverTRM. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 4,000 companies around the globe. To learn more about Lever, visit www.lever.co.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background check provider that was named the #1 screening firm for enterprise organizations by HRO Today in 2020. ESR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and undergoes annual SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 audits. People Matter. Make Good Choices. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.