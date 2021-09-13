Virtas Partners Joins Alliance of Advisory Firms to Serve Global Transactions and Clients
European alliance now global with addition of U.S.-based Virtas Partners
Our missions to create cultures that are truly collaborative and supportive of the personal and professional success of our people makes this alliance even more meaningful.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtas Partners has joined a recently formed alliance of consulting firms based throughout Europe and has expanded the firm’s and the broader alliance’s capability to serve global clients. Virtas Partners is a U.S.-based boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements. Other members of the alliance include UK-based EOS Deal Advisory, France-based EKEM Partners and Germany-based AC Christes & Partner.
— Neal McNamara, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner
“We are excited to join this alliance of firms with unparalleled talent as boutiques in the industry,” said Neal McNamara, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner. “Our missions to create cultures that are truly collaborative and supportive of the personal and professional success of our people is another alignment among our firms that makes this alliance even more meaningful.”
Virtas co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel added: “We are committed to transforming the consulting industry by bringing together experienced talent who share the mindset, the heart and the commitment to help each other succeed in all we do.”
“We welcome Virtas Partners in our alliance and see this as a key milestone to best serve our clients on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Yannick de Kerhor, EKEM Partners cofounder and Managing Partner. “We believe that the timing is right to federate transaction boutiques created by highly experienced and respected professionals in the main geographies.”
“We are expanding our informal alliance to better serve clients throughout Europe who have or are adding American operations and American clients expanding into Europe,” said EOS founding partner Maggie Brereton. “Deals go global quite quickly, so global reach is key to best support our clients. We are aligned in the way we approach deals, with senior hands-on and opinionated teams, and we can see that very clearly as we are delivering projects together,” she said.
“Our fast-growing customers create added value with international transactions and are therefore dependent on high-quality and flexible deal advice. We have created these prerequisites with our unique alliance,” said Carsten Kniephoff, Managing Partner at AC Christes & Partner.
