Virtas Partners Joins Alliance of Advisory Firms to Serve Global Transactions and Clients

Share This Article

News Provided By

Virtas Partners logo Neal McNamara, Virtas Partners Managing Partner and Co-founder Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners Managing Partner and Co-founder

European alliance now global with addition of U.S.-based Virtas Partners

Our missions to create cultures that are truly collaborative and supportive of the personal and professional success of our people makes this alliance even more meaningful.” — Neal McNamara, Virtas Partners cofounder and Managing Partner