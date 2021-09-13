"Elephant Rush" now available on iOS and Android
"Elephant Rush" is the first mobile game that teaches about elephants in a playful way and supports elephant aid organisations.BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's finally here: "Elephant Rush". Elephant care organisations are pleased together with the game publisher GAWOONI PLC. The game is now available for smartphones in the Apple App Store and Google Play Sore.
"Elephant Rush" is now available in the AppleAppStore and GooglePlayStore.
What makes Elephant Rush so special? It is the first game that actively supports elephant care organisations and provides knowledge about elephants in a playful way.
It has been scientifically proven that knowledge is best imparted through play. In the game "Elephant Rush" by GAWOONI PLC you learn about elephants in a playful way. How exactly does that work? The game is a classic Match3 puzzle game. By solving various puzzles, you continuously unlock new pages in your elephant book and learn more and more about elephants. Playing to learn is the motivation behind the game.
The game supports well-known elephant charities, for example, "Elephant Nature Park", one of the most famous rescue and rehabilitation centers for elephants in northern Thailand.
The aim is to show players concretely where and how they can help elephants in the real world. GAWOONI PLC is also in contact with other elephant rescue centres and will gradually incorporate them into the game.
