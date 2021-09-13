Jumsoft release Toolbox for Google Docs
Jumsoft expand their productivity templates offering with a new templates app for use with Google Docs.VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumsoft are the developers behind some of the most powerful and most popular template offerings for Microsoft Office and Apple iWork productivity suites on Mac and iOS. Today, Jumsoft expanded their range into another leading productivity platform - Google Docs. The app is called Toolbox for Google Docs and contains a total of over 30,000 unique items from day one. It is expected to become an irreplaceable companion to those who do most of their productive work in Google Docs by offering high quality templates that other Jumsoft apps have become known for.
Toolbox for Google Docs contains a vast variety of professional and stylish templates of documents, print, infographics, decorative artwork and icons - virtually everything for productivity, updated regularly. The app is presented in the familiar iconic user interface found across Jumsoft’s other Toolbox products and is consistent with the rest of the macOS and iOS design language, so new and existing users will feel right at home.
“Google’s productivity apps have shown tremendous growth. While they are quite a bit different than the productivity suites from Microsoft and Apple, we wanted to bring our creative prowess there as well. We have painstakingly adapted all of our existing designs for Google Docs - that’s how we achieved such a powerful starting offer.” - said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “Our products are unmatched in their categories in terms of content quality and quantity, and customer satisfaction. We hope that the release of Toolbox for Google Docs will further establish our name as the leaders in productivity designs.”
Toolbox for Google Docs offers a free all-you-can-use trial for the first three days of use. After that, it is available in affordable monthly (US$6.99), semi-annual (US$29.99), and annual (US$49.99) subscription plans for unlimited use. A single subscription works on both desktop and mobile under the same Apple ID. The app is available on Mac and iOS App Stores.
