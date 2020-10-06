Jumsoft Money gets a big update on Mac and iOS
Jumsoft update Money to version 6. A more efficient database and sync format, Shared Accounts are among the highlights available for all users.VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money - Budget & Finance, a popular personal finance app developed by Jumsoft, has received a significant update that brings new features to new and existing users. While the iOS app users will notice the most visual changes, the update contains much more than meets the eye.
On the technical front, Money 6 brings a completely new and vastly improved database format and management accompanied by a new iCloud sync framework, which not only improves the speed and responsiveness of the app, but also enables a much-awaited Shared Accounts functionality. On the visual front, the iOS version of Money brings the most changes that are immediately visible to all users. These changes include a completely revamped home screen, which is now called Overview and contains a convenient dashboard displaying the essential data from Reports, Budget, Scheduler, and allows to see balances for all accounts - all in one place.
Shared Accounts is the highlight feature of this release - it allows users to share individual accounts with one or multiple Money users - family or friends - and maintain these accounts collaboratively. This functionality relies on Money’s new iCloud sync framework, and lets all users maintain shared accounts in real time - changes are reflected as they are made - perfect for family finance.
“This one is for our users! In addition to the new Money database format and sync framework, which substantially increase the overall smoothness of the app, we’ve brought Shared Accounts - one of the most requested features of all time! Money 6 has become a true family finance powerhouse and it would not have been possible without our passionate development team!” said Algirdas Unguvatis, CEO of Jumsoft. “Money takes a unique approach to utilizing iCloud sync and lets users share individual accounts with others while keeping private things private, which is not an option in most competing apps.”
Money 6 is available as an update to Money 5 on Mac, and has to be downloaded as a new app on iOS/iPadOS. Money 6 offers the same free and premium service levels as previously, users will not have to repurchase anything, Shared Accounts are available without limitations for all Money Standard and Money Premium users.
Money is a personal income and expense tracker with convenient budgeting and informative reporting tools available on Apple App Store worldwide for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS devices.
