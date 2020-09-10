Jumsoft launch the largest Microsoft Word templates collection on the App Store

Jumsoft's new Toolbox for MS Word takes the spot as the leading template app for Microsoft Word on the App Store, offering over 30,000 items out of the box.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumsoft, the developers behind the Apple App Store’s top-rated productivity templates apps, launched a new templates product from their Toolbox app range - Toolbox for MS Word, which comes with over 30,000 items out of the box. It offers content conveniently divided into three major categories: Templates - containing fully designed and ready-to use templates for documents and print, Infographics - with tons of designs to display data, and Elements - containing thousands of hand-made graphics items adaptable anywhere.The new app comes as a close relative to Toolbox for MS PowerPoint and completes the Jumsoft templates range for Microsoft Office. It offers a familiar and intuitive content layout with smart search and custom collections to help users get around amid all the options. Content itself is offered in intuitively divided categories, which all contain specialized subcategories - users can preview all items in detail and then choose to purchase them right from the app for immediate use. Jumsoft also offer package deals, where users can get entire subcategories and categories for a fraction of the price.“Toolbox for Word is our final step in bringing our range to the most popular productivity suites for Macs and iOS devices. It contains all our best designs redesigned specifically for Microsoft Word, and the content inside has a mind-blowing variety of uses for business, project managers, financiers, marketers, educators, students, business owners, and many, many more people in different roles” - said Algirdas Unguvaitis, CEO of Jumsoft. “Just like with Toolbox for PowerPoint, we went all-in with this product! It starts strong with over 30,000 items and we’ll be bringing tons more regularly - just what our users have grown to expect from us!”Toolbox for MS Word templates are designed and work best with Microsoft Word but can also be used with any other productivity apps that accept Microsoft Word file types. It also takes advantage of Apple’s new cross-platform purchases functionality, meaning that purchases made on one device will be made available on all others, so users can do their work anywhere.Toolbox for MS Word is now available for Mac and iOS devices on the App Store worldwide.