Advance your career with Women in Consumer Finance's strategic mentorship program

Register Now for Women in Consumer Finance

Women in Consumer Finance’s mentorship program paves the way for leading female talent to excel in their careers.

POTOMAC, MARYLAND, US, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentoring relationships can transform careers and people, but starting one can be difficult and daunting. Finding the right fit may require bold moves by putting yourself out there and taking charge. Something that doesn’t always come naturally.

The process may not be easy, but the results and rewards are stratospheric. A mentor relationship can provide the necessary support, insight, and guidance needed to reach new heights in not just careers, but with personal goals too.

The Women in Consumer Finance mentorship program is a great way of connecting with potential mentors/mentees and eliminates the discomfort. To help develop mentoring relationships within our community of consumer finance, WCF provides a platform for women of all ages and stages in their career to connect and build long-lasting relationships. Mentor and Mentee applications for the WCF Mentorship program are due by September 15 - you can sign up right here.

Bekah Luebcke and Lisa Rozzelle from Crown Asset Management, two of our mentorship applicants, will be in Scottsdale this December at Women in Consumer Finance You can meet them and many other inspiring women when you join us at this unbelievably engaging event.

“I'm excited to reconnect with and meet people who are eager to learn, grow, and uncover their potential.” (Bekah Luebcke, Crown Asset Management)

“I love the opportunity to share and help cultivate another to be her best self.” (Lisa Rozzelle, Crown Asset Management)

Bekah & Lisa will be facilitating a session we’re calling ‘Sorry, Not Sorry’, a topic that’s relevant to mentor relationship development. They’ll share their own stories and help all of us craft ways to make us aware of – and stop – this common tendency.

Register today for Women in Consumer Finance at a reduced rate and save up to $300. Join hundreds of like-minded women from across the industry to build lifelong connections and share experiences and learnings. WCF 2021 takes place in person in Scottsdale, AZ on December 6-8, then online on December 13-15 for those who cannot attend in person. Register for the event here.