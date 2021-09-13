Keynote Speakers and Space Panel Announced for the 2021 UAS Summit & Expo
Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAS Summit & Expo recently announced it is set to include a new panel focused on space research and development for the 15th annual UAS Summit & Expo, the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event, taking place October 13-14, 2021, in Grand Forks, North Dakota. In addition to the new space panel, keynote speakers have recently been named to round out the comprehensive agenda.
“We are excited to add a breakfast discussion on Thursday to talk space-based research and missions in North Dakota,” said Dayna Bastian, program coordinator for UAS Magazine. “The University of North Dakota is paving the way for space-based missions in North Dakota, being the first university to sign a memorandum of understanding with the United States Space Force. We are excited to discuss steps moving forward and other ways for space to exist in North Dakota and the UAS ecosystem that is continuing to grow in the region.”
This year highlighted keynote addresses will be given on both Wednesday and Thursday from national and local legislative and industry decision makers such as:
Day 1
• Senator John Hoeven, U.S. Senate
• Administrator Steve Dickson, Federal Aviation Administration (invited)
• Colonel Jeremy Fields, 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base
• Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, State of North Dakota
Day 2
• Senator Kevin Cramer, U.S. Senate
• Rear Admiral Lorin Selby, Office of Naval Research
• Andrew Armacost, President, University of North Dakota
“The UAS Summit is an excellent opportunity for the University of North Dakota to showcase its role in North Dakota’s UAS ecosystem,” said UND President Andrew Armacost. “The university’s partnership with the Northern Plains UAS Test Site, Grand Sky, and the Grand Forks Air Force Base has helped our state become a national leader in beyond visual line of sight technology, which is the key to greatly expanding the commercial use of drones.”
This year’s agenda has been created with informative and timely presentations based on a ratings committee. The agenda will feature speakers with expertise on a specific topic area, including: the current state of the UAS industry; realizing beyond visual line of sight; and finding the future use of UAS in large and small operations.
The 2021 program will have presentations given by the most influential UAS entities from around the world, such as:
• Northrop Grumman Corporation
• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
• Northern Plains UAS Test Site/VANTIS
• Autonodyne
• Dedrone
• DroneDeploy
• Volansi
• Zipline
• University of North Dakota
• And more
“The Northern Plains UAS Test Site looks forward to this year’s UAS Summit & Expo to not only share our latest updates on Vantis, the state of North Dakota’s BVLOS network, but also to connect with other UAS industry leaders,” said Nicholas Flom, executive director of the Northern Plains UAS Test Site. “Every year the UAS Summit & Expo brings great value to the region by bringing in incredible speakers and attendees.”
