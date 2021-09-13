TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Downtown DC on Wheels

From Friday, September 17, 2021 through Sunday, September 19, 2021, “Downtown DC on Wheels” will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Friday, September 17, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 11:59 p.m.

F Street, NW between 9th Street and 8th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed on the following days:

Friday, September 17, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. 8 th Street, NW between F Street and E Street, NW (local traffic to the hotel, parking garages, or businesses will be allowed access) F Street, NW between 9 th Street and 7 th Street, NW (patrons of the Hotel Monaco can access the hotel from 8 th Street and E Street, NW)



For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.