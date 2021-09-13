World premiere: New era of laboratory mixing with intelligent Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC Series
Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC Series now with real-time jar’s temperature control, robotic, vacuum and many other new unique features.
Our new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC Series is designed to be virtually maintenance free, indestructible and to raise the bar on performance.”DETROIT, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been almost 50 years since German Gerd-Ulrich Schmidt invented the original Hauschild SpeedMixer® and with it, ushered in a new era of DAC (Dual Asymmetric Centrifugal) mixing technology. Now, after three years of development work, Hauschild Engineering presents a new generation of laboratory DAC mixers: The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC Series combines craftsmanship and expertise with SMART innovations like real-time temperature control, vacuum-robotic, sensor integration, variable counter rotation, Internet of things compliance, QR-code reader, remote control, and automatic pot cooling system.
— Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild GmbH & Co KG
New capacity and higher volume available
Furthermore, the industry leader increased the capacity of its Hauschild SpeedMixer®, offering more choices for specific applications. The SMART DAC series allows mixing from 250 g up to 1,5 kg and 2 kg. All SMART DAC will be available with mixing volume from 310 ml up to 2.8 litres.
Fabio Boccola, CEO of Hauschild GmbH & Co KG explains: “Our new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC Series is designed to be virtually maintenance free, indestructible and to raise the bar on performance.” Up to 20 percent more powerful versus the standard LR version, the SMART DAC features variable counter rotation, increased mixing weight and volume and allows up to 30 minutes of mixing time. The improved structure also allows mixing at very low speeds without the risk of high vibrations, offering a big advantage when, for example, a light powder is one of the components. “New features like the control of the jar’s temperature in combination with an automatic cooling programme or the adaption of specific volume requirements make the new SMART DAC series capable of mixing the unmixable,” Boccola adds.
Vacuum robotic capabilities
For companies with highly automated laboratories and small quantities production Hauschild offers a robotic version – now also with vacuum option for perfect degassing which is the first device of this kind of the market. Up to 500 programs with multiprogram function and up to 36 steps with acceleration and deceleration programmable for each step help laboratory employees to increase the precision of their tests. This enormous time saving is freeing up capacities to do the work that really matters, e.g. the creation of new formulations and increasing quality and variety of products.
More than 900 patents have been developed using the Hauschild SpeedMixer® devices until now. The SMART DAC will facilitate the development of new processes and protocols even more. Fabio Boccola says: “Hauschild SpeedMixer® sales representatives all over the world are happy to answer any questions or to schedule a product demonstration at the customers facility using their materials. We are excited to see which ideas of new formulations and products will become reality by using our new SAMRT DACs.”
About Hauschild Engineering:
The family-owned company Hauschild Engineering employs around 40 people and has been developing and producing the Hauschild SpeedMixer® at its headquarters in Hamm/Germany since 1974, selling it directly or with partners all over the world.
The original Hauschild SpeedMixer® offers perfect mixing results from a few grams or milliliters up to ten kilograms or sixteen liters. The machines are mostly used in laboratories that mix substances as part of their research and development work, as well as by companies that require small batch mixes for quality assurance.
Within few minutes, different liquids can be mixed with pastes or powders, pastes with powders, powders with powders, and substances with different chemical and physical properties - all without the use of stirring tools. The Hauschild SpeedMixer®, including all components, are manufactured according to a highest-quality standards - made in Germany.
