Sonia Workman Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready to realize how powerful you really are?

Sonia Workman is an empowerment mindset coach who works with women and men 20 to 55 years old who are ready to change those limiting beliefs to empowering ones and create the change you desire in your life.

“I've always loved to help people,” says Sonia. “I’ve always had a fire in my belly to make a difference in this world. I just want to share my freedom with people. l will help you realize how truly powerful you are.”

Prior to establishing her coaching practice, Sonia was a dental hygienist. Inspired by Jay Shetty Think Like a Monk, she launched Sonia Workman Life Coaching during the pandemic and has no intention of looking back.

“As a hygienist, I got to work with my patients one-on-one, but it was limited to the mouth,” says Sonia. “My patients would share intimate thoughts about their relationships and their experiences. I wanted do more for them.”

“My ideal clients are women who have experienced abuse in their life because I've walked through it,” says Sonia. “Victims of abuse develop limiting beliefs for themselves in their relationships. I want to help them remove those blind spots transform it into an empowering belief. They don’t have to see themselves as a victim anymore. They can be free of shackles that weigh them down.

“It's so exciting because it's about people's future. You have a blank canvas to paint,” says Sonia “A mentor will tell you how to paint the canvas; a therapist would want you to heal before you paint; a life coach will say, ‘Paint that canvas however you want; I will be right there next to you.’ I love being able to walk alongside my clients.”

Close Up Radio will feature Sonia Workman in an interview with Jim Masters on September 15th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.soniaworkmanlifecoaching.com