Growing the Business Events Supply Chain to Benefit Malaysia
The Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Successfully Host IAPCO EDGE MALAYSIA Seminar for Business Events ProfessionalsKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (the Centre) and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) recently hosted the three-day IAPCO EDGE MALAYSIA Seminar virtually. The seminar is designed to help Malaysian business events professionals enhance their skill set and elevate their overall business knowledge and expertise. The long-term objective of this upskilling is to make the country a more attractive destination for high-profile international and regional business events, which will benefit Malaysia’s economy.
With support from the International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO), the seminar is designed for meetings and events professionals to learn best practices to match the industry’s international requirements and standards through knowledge transfer and skills development.
Featuring international business events industry leaders, with real-life experiences and case studies to share, the seminar provided immensely valuable industry insights for business event players, including Professional Conference Organisers (PCOs), Meeting Planners, Associations, Venue, Event Organisers and Destination Management Companies. A wide range of topics were discussed, such as current trends and the state of the industry, conference marketing in a changing world, successful project management, finance and budgeting and many more.
Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani, Chief Executive Officer of MyCEB, said, “In our continued partnership with IAPCO and the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, we recognise the need to continuously expand the industry’s competencies and professionalism for Malaysia-based PCOs. This seminar is in line with MyCEB’s Malaysia Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021 – 2030, which reinforces our commitment to raising the bar of Malaysia’s strengths to deliver quality and successful events that contribute towards enrichment and satisfaction among stakeholders of the industry.”
Alan Pryor, the Centre’s General Manager shared, “We are grateful to have collaborated with MyCEB and IAPCO to successfully deliver the programme, which was the culmination of a three-year strategic partnership initiated by the Centre. It has been a very successful tripartite partnership, producing over 20 graduates from the WebEDGE programme. In addition, two Malaysia PCOs have applied for global membership of IAPCO as a result of the exposure and learnings gained.”
He continued, “We recognise the importance of continuously expanding the capacity and capabilities of Malaysia’s business events players and the seminar provided an excellent educational platform to connect with and elevate the local industry supply chain. Through experiences like this, we hope to help local meeting and event professionals become more competitive when bidding for international events. This will help increase bid wins and attract a higher number of delegates to Malaysia, generating more economic impact and knowledge transfer to the country.”
Participant of the IAPCO EDGE MALAYSIA Seminar, Jason Teh, Pico International (M) Sdn Bhd, Managing Director, added, “The recent seminar was very well designed with an impressive line-up of international speakers. The knowledge, industry insights and global perspectives shared are extremely useful content for industry players, as well as topical and relevant to the current situation. The interactive workshop session was also a great platform for us to apply the new knowledge gained in a practical environment, which was very helpful.”
Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani continued, “To reemphasise, the IAPCO EDGE MALAYSIA Seminar offered excellent opportunities to network and exchange ideas, and we look forward to adding more successful events in the future.”
Pryor concluded, “A big thank you to all the speakers for sharing their expertise with the attendees. We were highly impressed with the programme and interesting topics discussed. We hope all the participants acquired a wealth of new knowledge and valuable tips from the experts, which can be used to enhance Malaysia’s attractive business events proposition and more international events to the country once borders reopen.”
The IAPCO EDGE MALAYSIA Seminar is the culmination of the tri-partite collaboration between MyCEB, the Centre and IAPCO. This follows the IAPCO Continued Professional Development programme, as part of Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) in August 2020 and the launch of the unique online education platform, IAPCO WebEDGE in May 2020.
