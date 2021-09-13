From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 8:35 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle roll-over on the Oliver Hill Road in Garland. A 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by 18-year-old Jacob Campbell of Exeter left the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Mayo Hospital in Dover with non-life-threatening injuries. State Police say speed was a factor in the crash and they continue to investigate.

If anybody witnessed this crash or has information on this case, please contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700.

The Maine State Police were assisted by the Garland Fire Department.