ArtRevSol presents the Official Video for JboiYBP ft Jazze Pha's breakout single 'Out Tha Mud'

Jboiybp ft Jazze Pha Out Tha Mud thumbnaii Jboiybp ft Jazze Pha Out Tha Mud thumbnail Jboiybp ft Jazze Pha Out Tha Mud Cover Art Jazze Pha joins JBoiYBP to sing the hook in out Tha Mud

Jazze Pha croons the hook as he gives the co-sign to rising Georgia rapper JboiYBP in the visual for fresh new smash 'Out Tha Mud'

JboiYBP enlists HipHop Icon Jazze Pha to croon the soulful hook on 'Out Tha Mud': "Had to get it out tha mud, Cried tears sweat and blood, Anybody got love for a thug?”” — Jazze Pha

GRIFFIN, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- YBP Entertainment and Artist Revenue Solutions present the entrepreneur turned rapper JboiYBP . The Griffin, GA. native is continuing the run he started earlier this summer. In July our upstart artist released ‘Crack’ with longtime associate and collaborator Juugman aka Yung Ralph.The melodic hook on ‘Crack’ was a prelude to our current release ‘ Out Tha Mud ’. This time JboiYBP enlists HipHop Icon Jazze Pha to croon the soulful hook:"Had to get it out da mud,Cried tears sweat and blood,Anybody got love for a thug?”Lyrics that hit home for those doing what it takes to make it "Out Tha Mud”. The Dj C3nturii produced banger, is an ode to JboiYBP's ascension through the ranks of the streets to the boardroom. Our first verse finds Jboi spitting lines like:“Ion need no love I feel like errbody fake/I been a worker and a plug I made sure errbody ate/Niggas got dey food and left da table with dey plate/Thought he was my dawg but den my dawg turnt astrayI aint have no friends when I was in da can fucked up/Now a nigga need like a ten just to pull up/Imma neighborhood star I came from dope runs/Drop half a ticket on my business I remember no bonds”Much more than the trapper turned rapper, JboiYBP is the owner of Wing-It Deli in his hometown of Griffin GA. Temporarily placing his music dreams aside to launch this business with fellow artist & homie King Elway, JboiYBP is full speed ahead with his music career. With co-signs from Greg Street and songs with Jazze Pha & Juugman it looks like another 'rags to riches' story in the making!Tap in with JboiYBP on ALL Social and Streaming platforms. Contact: ybpbizz@gmail.com | ALL Links: linktr.ee/jboiybp |

JBoiYBP ft Jazze Pha 'Out Tha Mud' (Official Video)